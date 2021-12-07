How to spot fake products online

Look for a trademark

One of the easiest ways to spot a fake product online is to look for a trademark. Legitimate businesses will always include their trademark in order to protect their intellectual property. If you can’t find a trademark, or if it looks like it’s been forged, then there’s a good chance that the product is fake. read more of our article

Check the spelling and grammar

Look for spelling and grammatical errors. If you can’t read or understand what it says, then that’s a sign that the product might not be legitimate.

Be aware of phishing scams

It’s important to be aware of phishing scams – scammers will send out counterfeit products with links to purchase pages. But, by clicking the link, you’ll be directed to a malicious site with viruses and malware.

Be wary of videos

watch out for videos that appear on the product page itself. Sometimes scammers will upload spoofed user review videos in order to encourage sales of their counterfeit products. If you can’t find any reviews from other users, then there’s a good chance that the product is fake.

Include your name and contact information

If you have been affected by fake products, be sure to include your name and contact details. The more people who complain, the more likely it is that counterfeiters will get caught. By exposing these online scammers, we can help to keep the market safe for consumers.

Check the website URL

Read customer reviews and check if the product is available in stores

Research similar products with their prices online to see if they’re cheaper than yours

Cross-check the images on Google with those on your site

Research similar products with their prices online to see if they're cheaper than yours.